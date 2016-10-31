Geert Wilders hate-speech trial set to begin
AMSTERDAM — The politically charged hate-speech trial of Dutch firebrand anti-Islam lawmaker Geert Wilders is set to start, with Wilders boycotting the opening.
The leader of the populist Freedom Party is charged with insulting a group based on race, and inciting hatred and discrimination.
Wilders denies any wrongdoing, saying in a statement last week that "it is my right and my duty as a politician to speak about the problems in our country."
The trial starting Monday and scheduled to last more than three weeks
"We'll take care of it," he replied.
