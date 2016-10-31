ICC gets support after 3 withdrawals, but Kenya is critical

Many countries are pledging support for the International Criminal Court following the announced withdrawal by three African countries but Kenya, which remains under investigation by the war crimes tribunal, was sharply critical and questioned its long-term survival.

In speeches Monday following the presentation of the court's annual report to the General Assembly, there were also many calls for improved dialogue between the ICC and the African Union in hopes of reversing the decisions to leave by Burundi, South Africa and Gambia.

Kenyan Ambassador Tom Amolo, a senior Foreign Ministry official, didn't say whether his country would also leave, but he told the 193-member world body it was monitoring the withdrawals "with very keen interest."