Israeli columnist quits amid charges of sexual misconduct

JERUSALEM — An influential Israeli columnist, well-known in the American Jewish community, has resigned after two women accused him of sexual misconduct.

Ari Shavit is resigning as commentator for the Israeli daily Haaretz and Channel 10 TV. He said in a statement Sunday he was "ashamed of the mistakes" he made.

A reporter for a U.S. Jewish newspaper last week wrote of an unnamed "accomplished journalist from Israel" who had groped her in 2014. She said she was inspired to publish her account following the video of U.S. presidential contender Donald Trump making lewd comments about women.

Shavit admitted to the encounter and apologized for the "misunderstanding."