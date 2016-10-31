Judge to OK deal over NYC surveillance but suggests changes

NEW YORK — A judge says a deal with New York City to settle lawsuits accusing its police department of violating basic rights in Muslim communities after 9-11 can be approved with some changes.

The ruling by Judge Charles Haight was made public Monday. It was signed Friday in New Haven, Connecticut.

The judge recommended strengthening the authority of an attorney who would be chosen to sit on a committee with police officials that monitors the status of investigations pertaining to political activities.

In his ruling, Haight was critical of the New York Police Department, saying it seemed the NYPD routinely disregarded guidelines that were put in place to ensure investigations of political activity are carried out legally.

