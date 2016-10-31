Lincoln Airport to begin charging $4.50 facility fee
LINCOLN, Neb. — Lincoln Airport will begin charging a new $4.50 fee Tuesday on any ticket out of town.
Officials say it's up to the airlines to decide whether they'll raise ticket prices to cover the fees. The fees won't be assessed on tickets already purchased for travel Tuesday or later.
Lincoln Airport officials expect the fee will bring in about $675,000 a year in new revenue.
