Lincoln Airport to begin charging $4.50 facility fee

LINCOLN, Neb. — Lincoln Airport will begin charging a new $4.50 fee Tuesday on any ticket out of town.

Officials say it's up to the airlines to decide whether they'll raise ticket prices to cover the fees. The fees won't be assessed on tickets already purchased for travel Tuesday or later.

The Lincoln Journal Star reports (http://bit.ly/2erogXM ) that the fee can be used to pay for federally approved local projects directly related to air travel and is charged by more than 80 per cent of U.S. commercial airports. Nebraska airports in Grand Island, Kearney and Scottsbluff have the fee. Omaha's Eppley Airfield does not.

Lincoln Airport officials expect the fee will bring in about $675,000 a year in new revenue.

