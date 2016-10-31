Police renew probe of attack on autistic teenage runner

SYRACUSE, N.Y. — A politician says police are renewing their investigation into an attack on an autistic New York boy during a cross-country meet.

Democratic Syracuse council member Susan Boyle says Rochester police are expecting to talk with the mother of 15-year-old Chase Coleman, who's unable to speak. The black Syracuse teen was shoved to the ground by a white man he encountered during the race Oct. 14.

The Syracuse Post-Standard first reported that Clarise Coleman questioned whether race factored in a decision not to charge 57-year-old Martin MacDonald with harassment.