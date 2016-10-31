Pakistan's top court stays hanging of mentally ill prisoner

ISLAMABAD — A Pakistani lawyer says the Supreme Court has stayed the execution of a mentally ill prisoner whose hanging was to take place later this week.

The case of 50-year-old Imdad Ali, convicted in 2001 of murdering a religious scholar, has drawn criticism from rights groups. He was diagnosed with schizophrenia in 2008.

The Supreme Court rejected his appeal last week but his wife, Safia Bano, later filed a petition to spare his life.

Her lawyer, Iqbal Gilani, said Monday a three-judge panel stayed Ali's hanging for two weeks to give time to hear the petition. He says the petition will be heard in the second week of November.