Police: Kansas City 3-year-old shot to death by brother, 5

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City police say a 3-year-old boy who died last week was accidentally shot by his 5-year-old brother.

Police say Jermone L. Green was shot Thursday at the townhouse where he lived. Efforts to revive him were unsuccessful.

Investigators are trying to determine how the 5-year-old got hold of the gun. Several adults were inside the residence when the shooting occurred.

The Kansas City Star reports (http://bit.ly/2fnttEY ) that the case has been forwarded to the Jackson County Prosecutor's Office, which will determine whether criminal charges will be filed.

___