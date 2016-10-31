Police: Manhunt for Oklahoma suspect Michael Vance is over

HAMMON, Okla. — A western Oklahoma county sheriff says the manhunt is over for Michael Dale Vance Jr., a suspect in a string of violent crimes.

Shane Booth, Ellis County Sheriff, posted on Facebook: "The manhunt is over," without saying the fate of Vance.

Oklahoma Highway Patrol Capt. Paul Timmons told The Oklahoman newspaper that a deputy from Dewey County was shot about 10:15 p.m., but his injuries were not known.

Booth had posted earlier Sunday that authorities were searching for Vance after a report that he was spotted in western Oklahoma.