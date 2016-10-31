Police: Manhunt for Oklahoma suspect Michael Vance is over
HAMMON, Okla. — A western Oklahoma county sheriff says the manhunt is over for Michael Dale Vance Jr., a suspect in a string of violent crimes.
Shane Booth, Ellis County Sheriff, posted on Facebook: "The manhunt is over," without saying the fate of Vance.
Oklahoma Highway Patrol Capt. Paul Timmons told The Oklahoman newspaper that a deputy from Dewey County was shot about 10:15 p.m., but his injuries were not known.
Booth had posted earlier Sunday that authorities were searching for Vance after a report that he was spotted in western Oklahoma.
Vance was wanted on multiple charges, including two counts of first-degree murder. A massive manhunt for the 38-year-old Vance began Oct. 23 after, authorities say, he shot and wounded two police officers in a town 35 miles northeast of Oklahoma City.