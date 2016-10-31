Potential juror questioning set in Ohio police shooting case

CINCINNATI — Courtroom questioning of potential jurors is set to begin in the murder trial of a white former police officer charged with killing an unarmed black man during a traffic stop.

Ray Tensing's attorney has said the since-fired police officer feared for his life.

The 26-year-old Tensing has pleaded not guilty to charges of murder and voluntary manslaughter in the shooting of 43-year-old Sam DuBose near the University of Cincinnati last year.

Potential jurors filled out a nearly 200-question form asking what they've heard about the case and about their own dealings with police and courts.