Report: Trump used dubious tax avoidance scheme in 1990s
WASHINGTON — Donald Trump avoided paying potentially hundreds of millions of dollars in taxes in a way even his own lawyers considered questionable, The New York Times reported Monday.
The newspaper said the
At issue is how Trump was able to cancel hundreds of millions of dollars of debt as his casino empire in Atlantic City went broke in the early 1990s.
The Times said it obtained documents from a quarter-century ago showing Trump essentially traded the debt relief for nearly worthless "partnership equity" to avoid any tax liability. In practice, the strategy was almost identical to a tax
Hillary Clinton, then a New York senator, was among the lawmakers who voted to close the loophole.
Hope Hicks, Trump's spokeswoman, told The Times that its reporting "suggests either a fundamental misunderstanding or an intentional misreading of the law." She said Trump doesn't think taxpayers "should file returns that resolve all doubt in
