Salvador prosecutors: $246M embezzled while Saca president
A
A
|Report an Error
Share via Email
SAN SALVADOR, El Salvador — Prosecutors in El Salvador say government officials embezzled at least $246 million during President Tony Saca's 2004-2009 administration.
The head of the prosecutors' financial investigations office says $116 million in government cash was transferred to accounts held by employees of the president's office and was later channeled to private firms. Jorge Cortez says some of the money went to Saca's businesses.
Saca was arrested Saturday. The former radio sports announcer faces charges of alleged illicit enrichment, unlawful association and money laundering.
Police said six former officials in his government were also arrested.
Former President Mauricio Funes, who succeeded Saca, is under investigation for corruption. Funes has taken asylum in Nicaragua.
Another former president, Francisco Flores, died last January while awaiting trial for allegedly diverting millions of dollars in earthquake aid.
Editors' Picks
Most Popular
-
My boyfriend doesn't want kids but I do, and I love him. What should I do?
-
Marathoner Caribou Legs gets warm Nova Scotia welcome: 'I'm really grateful'
-
WWE star Paige, fiance Alberto Del Rio, stop for donairs at KOD in Halifax
-
Canadian police forces’ switch to darker cruisers ‘a disturbing trend,’ critics say