Sheriff: 3 people found shot to death outside Kansas home

HESSTON, Kan. — Authorities say three people found shot to death outside a rural home in central Kansas were targeted and not victims of a murder-suicide.

Harvey County Sheriff T. Walton says the victims found Sunday were a 37-year-old woman and two men aged 33 and 52. Walton says the two younger victims were a couple who were friends with the other man. Their names haven't been released.

Walton said Monday that a passing motorist reported seeing bodies on the driveway of the home in Harvey County, and that there didn't appear to have been a struggle.

The sheriff says an 18-month-old child found unharmed inside the home is now in the custody of relatives.

There has been no word about arrests or charges.

The Kansas Bureau of Investigation is assisting.

