Source: Connecticut provost to lead University of Missouri

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A University of Connecticut provost is about to be named president of the University of Missouri, nearly a year after the Columbia campus was roiled by protests over administrators' handling of racial and other issues on the Columbia campus, a person familiar with the search told The Associated Press on Monday.

The person said the university system's governor board is expected to finalize the appointment of Mun Y. Choi. The person insisted on anonymity because the person was not authorized to discuss the matter publicly ahead of an announcement scheduled for Wednesday in Jefferson City.

The governing Board of Curators met in closed session Monday morning.

Choi has been provost at the Connecticut since 2012. He would replace Tim Wolfe, who resigned in November 2015 along with Chancellor R. Bowen Loftin, in response to the protests, which included a hunger strike by one student and the football team threatening not to play a game if the administration did not respond to students' complaints.

Former Deputy Chancellor Mike Middleton has been interim president since then.

The university also was strongly criticized by state lawmakers, who threatened funding cuts and closer scrutiny of the system's budget. Others were angry after assistant professor Melissa Click was not immediately fired for confronting a student photographer and videographer during the protests. After months of contention, Click was dismissed from the university in February.

Choi joined the University of Connecticut in 2008 as dean of engineering and professor of mechanical engineering. He earned his master's and doctorate in mechanical and aerospace engineering from Princeton University.

Professor Ben Trachtenberg, president of the University of Missouri faculty council, said he was pleased that the apparent choice has an academic background. Wolfe came to the university from a software company. His predecessor, Gary Forsee, was CEO of Sprint Corp.