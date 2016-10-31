The Latest: Mom in hot car death pushed on dad's double life

BRUNSWICK, Ga. — The Latest on the murder trial of a Georgia man whose son died after being left in a hot SUV (all times local):

5 p.m.

A prosecutor is pressing the ex-wife of a Georgia man about how well she really knew him before their toddler son died in a hot SUV.

Justin Ross Harris is charged with murder in the 2014 death of his 22 -month-old son, Cooper. His ex-wife, Leanna Taylor, testified Monday as a defence witness that Harris wouldn't have left the child to die intentionally.

But prosecutor Chuck Boring pressed Taylor on cross-examination about how little she knew of her then-husband's "double life." Evidence has shown that around the time of the boy's death, Harris had met a prostitute for sex and was sending sexual text messages to a teenage girl.

Taylor said she and Harris had been in counselling for sex-related problems but she didn't know "the depth" of his deceptive behaviour .

___

10:50 a.m.

The ex-wife of a Georgia man charged with murder after their toddler son died in a hot car says her former husband was an involved father who "wanted to enjoy every second he could" with the child.

Leanna Taylor began testifying Monday morning as a defence witness for Justin Ross Harris, as the trial enters its fifth week. He is charged with murder in the June 2014 death of their 22-month-old son, Cooper.

Prosecutors say Harris killed his son intentionally to escape the responsibilities of family life. Defence attorneys say the death was a tragic accident.