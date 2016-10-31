The Latest: No surgery for LA chief after motorcycle mishap

LOS ANGELES — The Latest on Los Angeles Police Chief Charlie Beck, who broke his pelvis after an off-road motorcycle accident (all times local):

6:15 p.m.

Los Angeles Police Chief Charlie Beck won't need surgery for a broken pelvis.

The police department says Beck met Monday with surgeons who concluded he'll heal without surgery.

Beck, who's 63, was riding an off-road motorcycle in the Tehachapi Mountains north of Los Angeles with friends on Saturday when he fell on a rocky trail.

The chief will recover at home for the next few days, and he intends to participate in several police events this weekend.

Beck tweeted thanks for support he has received and says his spill was a "terrible accident" that happened while doing something he loves.

___

7:30 a.m.

Los Angeles police Chief Charlie Beck is calling his weekend spill on an off-road motorcycle was a "terrible accident" that happened while doing something he loves very much.

Beck tweeted thanks for the support he's gotten as word of the crash has spread. He says he'll be actively involved in the day-to-day operation of the department while he heals from a broken pelvis.

The 63-year-old chief is expected to have surgery on Monday.