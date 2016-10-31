The Latest: Witness dubbed 'Madoff of New Jersey politics'

NEWARK, N.J. — The Latest on closing arguments in the George Washington Bridge lane-closing trial of two former allies of Gov. Chris Christie (all times local):

10:30 a.m.

The attorney for one of Republican Gov. Chris Christie's former staffers calls the star witness against her in the George Washington Bridge lane-closing case "the Bernie Madoff of New Jersey politics."

Michael Critchley used the term in closing arguments Monday to describe David Wildstein, a former bridge authority official who pleaded guilty. He testified that Bridget Kelly and another defendant schemed to punish a Democratic mayor who didn't endorse Christie.

Critchley says Wildstein concocted the scheme to impress Christie.

Jurors could begin deliberating Monday.

Kelly wrote the infamous "Time for some traffic problems in Fort Lee" email a month before the September 2013 lane closures.

She testified she deleted that email and others because she was scared others in Christie's administration who knew of the lane closures weren't being forthcoming.

___

12:25 a.m.

Jurors in the George Washington Bridge lane-closing trial in New Jersey are going to hear from lawyers one more time.

A defence lawyer for a former aide to Republican Gov. Chris Christie will give his closing argument on Monday. The prosecution will then get a chance to present a rebuttal summation before jurors begin deliberations.

The jury heard closing arguments from the prosecution and from the lawyer representing another former Christie ally on Friday.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Lee Cortes said Friday that Bridget Kelly and Bill Baroni used their political positions to create gridlock to punish a Democratic mayor who wouldn't endorse Christie's 2013 re-election campaign.