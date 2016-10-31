News / World

The Latest: Witness dubbed 'Madoff of New Jersey politics'

Bill Baroni, left, Gov. Chris Christie's former top appointee at the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey, arrives at Martin Luther King Jr. Courthouse for a hearing, Monday, Oct. 31, 2016, in Newark, N.J. Closing arguments are expected to wrap up Monday in the George Washington Bridge lane-closing case. Three years after gridlock paralyzed a New Jersey town next to the George Washington Bridge for days, two former allies of New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie, Baroni and Gov. Chris Christie's former Deputy Chief of Staff Bridget Anne Kelly are being tried on charges of politically motivated lane closures of the George Washington Bridge in 2013. (AP Photo/Mel Evans)

NEWARK, N.J. — The Latest on closing arguments in the George Washington Bridge lane-closing trial of two former allies of Gov. Chris Christie (all times local):

10:30 a.m.

The attorney for one of Republican Gov. Chris Christie's former staffers calls the star witness against her in the George Washington Bridge lane-closing case "the Bernie Madoff of New Jersey politics."

Michael Critchley used the term in closing arguments Monday to describe David Wildstein, a former bridge authority official who pleaded guilty. He testified that Bridget Kelly and another defendant schemed to punish a Democratic mayor who didn't endorse Christie.

Critchley says Wildstein concocted the scheme to impress Christie.

Jurors could begin deliberating Monday.

Kelly wrote the infamous "Time for some traffic problems in Fort Lee" email a month before the September 2013 lane closures.

She testified she deleted that email and others because she was scared others in Christie's administration who knew of the lane closures weren't being forthcoming.

12:25 a.m.

Jurors in the George Washington Bridge lane-closing trial in New Jersey are going to hear from lawyers one more time.

A defence lawyer for a former aide to Republican Gov. Chris Christie will give his closing argument on Monday. The prosecution will then get a chance to present a rebuttal summation before jurors begin deliberations.

The jury heard closing arguments from the prosecution and from the lawyer representing another former Christie ally on Friday.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Lee Cortes said Friday that Bridget Kelly and Bill Baroni used their political positions to create gridlock to punish a Democratic mayor who wouldn't endorse Christie's 2013 re-election campaign.

The most serious charge they face, wire fraud conspiracy, carries a maximum 20-year prison sentence.

