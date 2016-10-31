The Latest: Woman in S. Korea scandal says 'deserves death'

SEOUL, Korea, Republic Of — The Latest on South Korea's political scandal (all times local):

3:35 p.m.

The woman at the centre of a scandal roiling South Korea says she "committed a sin that deserves death."

Choi Soon-sil is meeting with prosecutors who are examining whether she used her close ties to President Park Geun-hye to pull government strings from the shadows while amassing a fortune.

According to Yonhap news agency, Choi told reporters Monday on her way to meet with the prosecutors, "Please, forgive me. I'm sorry. I committed a sin that deserves death."

The scandal exploded last week when, after weeks of speculation, Park acknowledged that Choi had edited some of her speeches and provided public relations help.

Widespread media reports have speculated that Choi, who has no official ties to the administration, had a major role in government affairs.

___

3:20 p.m.

Choi Soon-sil, a cult leader's daughter with a decades-long connection to Park, was nearly knocked off her feet several times Monday as she tried to walk through a massive crowd of media, protesters and security surrounding the entrance to the Seoul prosecutor's office.

Wearing a bucket hat and scarf, she held her hand to her mouth and appeared to be gasping as the crowd converged on her.

Protesters screamed: "Arrest Choi Soon-sil" and "Park Geun-hye should resign."