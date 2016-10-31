Voting in Lebanese parliament underway for new president

BEIRUT — Lebanese members of parliament began voting for a new president on Monday, a vote that many expect will end more than two years of a political vacuum in the country's top post.

Christian leader Michel Aoun, a former army commander and strong ally of the militant Hezbollah group, was widely expected to win the vote.

However, Aoun failed to secure 86 votes from the 127 lawmakers present in the first round of voting, which requires a candidate to get a two-third majority. A second round of voting then saw 128 ballots casted — one more than the numbers of legislators present — forcing a third round of voting.

Lebanon has been without a head of state for 29 months after President Michel Suleiman stepped down at the end of his term in May 2014. Since then, 45 sessions to elect a new leader have failed due to political infighting that led to of a lack of quorum.

The situation turned in Aoun's favour earlier this month when former Prime Minister Saad Hariri who heads the largest bloc in parliament said he would support the Christian leader for president.

Once elected, the 81-year-old Aoun will return to the presidential palace in the southeastern Beirut suburb of Baabda, exactly 26 years after he was forced out of it as army commander and interim premier by Syrian forces and Lebanese troops loyal to a rival commander.

Ahead of the vote, army helicopters flew over the city and cars were banned from entering most of central Beirut. Metal detectors were set up in the streets around Parliament.

"We tell those who will vote with us and those who will drop a blank ballot that we want to start a new page with them," said legislator Ibrahim Kenaan, a senior member of Aoun's Free Patriotic Movement.

Elsewhere in Lebanon, thousands of his party supporters gathered in major squares and streets of Christian areas for celebrations once the results are announced.