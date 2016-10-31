Trial of officer seen on video shooting black man to begin

CHARLESTON, S.C. — The trial is starting for a former South Carolina police officer captured on video shooting an unarmed black motorist.

Potential jurors report Monday in Charleston as jury selection gets underway in the trial of 34-year-old Michael Slager.

The nation was stunned by cellphone video recorded by a bystander showing Slager shooting 50-year-old Walter Scott as he ran from a traffic stop in April 2015. The jury will have to decide if the shooting is murder. If convicted Slager, faces 30 years to life.