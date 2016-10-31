Trial of officer seen on video shooting black man to begin
CHARLESTON, S.C. — The trial is starting for a former South Carolina police officer captured on video shooting an unarmed black motorist.
Potential jurors report Monday in Charleston as jury selection gets underway in the trial of 34-year-old Michael Slager.
The nation was stunned by cellphone video recorded by a bystander showing Slager shooting 50-year-old Walter Scott as he ran from a traffic stop in April 2015. The jury will have to decide if the shooting is murder. If convicted Slager, faces 30 years to life.
Jury selection is also being held this week in a similar case in Cincinnati, Ohio. Ray Tensing is charged with murder and voluntary manslaughter in the July 2015 shooting of Sam DuBose, who was pulled over for a missing license plate.
