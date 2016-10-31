UK Home Secretary rejects inquiry into Orgreave clash

LONDON — Britain's Home Secretary has rejected holding an inquiry or independent review into violence between police and miners at Orgreave— one of the fiercest clashes of the 1984-1985 miners' strike.

Home Secretary Amber Rudd said Monday she made the "difficult decision" because no deaths or wrongful convictions resulted from the melee at the colliery, on the edge of the city of Sheffield in northern England.

Miners had gathered at the works to stop coke deliveries going to a steel plant as part of a campaign to challenge Margaret Thatcher's efforts to shut down coal mines.

Some police on horseback made charges to break up the crowds. Stones flew in response. Images of the violence shocked the country.