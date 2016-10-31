UN official says Yemen on verge of collapse

The United Nations' humanitarian chief says that if the warring parties in Yemen do not reach a peace agreement soon, the country could collapse with menacing consequences for the entire region.

Stephen O'Brien told the Security Council on Monday that 80 per cent of Yemenis, some 21.2 million people, need some form of humanitarian assistance and over 2 million people, including 370,000 children, are suffering from malnutrition.

Complicating matters, the country now has 61 confirmed cases of cholera and 1,700 more suspected cases, O'Brien said.