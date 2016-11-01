102-year-old Arizona woman casts early vote for Clinton

PRESCOTT, Ariz. — A 102-year-old Prescott, Arizona, woman born before women gained the right to vote in America has cast her ballot early and voted for Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton.

Jerry Emmett is urging other Arizonans to follow her lead and use the state's early voting system.

Emmett made headlines in July at the Democratic National Convention in Philadelphia where she carried a blue-and-white sign that read "Centenarian for Hillary."

As an honorary delegate for Arizona, she announced the state's delegation was casting 51 of its 85 votes for Clinton for president.

Emmett remembers seeing her mother go to vote for the first time after the 19th Amendment guaranteeing women the right to vote was ratified in August 1920.