3 killed in Halloween trailer crash on Mississippi highway

CHUNKY, Miss. — Three people were killed and several injured when a trailer pulling people for Halloween festivities was struck in eastern Mississippi, a law enforcement officer said.

Mississippi Highway Patrol Capt. Johnny Poulos told The Associated Press the accident happened on U.S. Highway 80 in the small town of Chunky, about 80 miles east of Jackson. He said it appears a vehicle struck a flat-bed trailer carrying people about 7:45 p.m. CDT.

He said the three people killed were on the trailer. Three helicopters and several ambulances took injured people to three hospitals. Poulos said some had life-threatening injuries.

Investigators were on the scene late Monday. Names and ages of those killed and details about the number of people injured were not immediately available. Poulos said he did not know what group was sponsoring the trailer ride.