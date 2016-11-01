3-year-old killed at mom's LA workplace; co-worker arrested

LOS ANGELES — A man has been arrested on suspicion of fatally stabbing his co-worker's 3-year-old daughter at their workplace in downtown Los Angeles.

The woman picked her daughter up from daycare and brought her to work at a garment factory on Monday.

When the woman stepped away from her work station, the Los Angeles Police Department says a co-worker began stabbing the girl without warning. The girl, known as "Baby Ruby," died at a hospital.

Thirty-four-year-old Ricardo Augusto Utuy was arrested and booked on a murder charge. It's unclear if he has an attorney.

The motive is unclear.