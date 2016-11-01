$6M settlement for man acquitted after 24 years in prison

NEW YORK — Officials say a man has accepted a $6 million settlement in a federal lawsuit he filed after spending 24 years in prison for a 1989 New York City slaying before being retried and acquitted.

The New York Daily News reported (http://nydn.us/2euKdVW ) Tuesday that the city says it determined the settlement with Derrick Deacon was fair and in its best interests.

Deacon was convicted in the shooting death of a teenager during a robbery in a Queens apartment complex. He was acquitted in a 2013 retrial after a witness recanted and an FBI co-operator identified a different man as the shooter.

Deacon's lawyer, Glenn Garber, says the settlement is "some level of redemption and compensation" for his client's suffering.

Deacon also received $3.9 million in a settlement with the state.

