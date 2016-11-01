Albania nominates its first female army general

TIRANA, Albania — Albania's
defence
ministry has nominated a woman for promotion to the rank of general, which would be a first for the nation.
Defence
Minister Mimi Kodheli's press office said Tuesday that she has proposed a female colonel to move up to join five male generals. The woman's name was not disclosed as the nomination has not been completed.
Kodheli, appointed in 2013 as the first woman to serve as Albania's
defence
minister, has proposed three women as colonels, increased the number of women in uniform to 14
per cent
of the about 8,500 military personnel, and appointed a woman as Albania's
counsellor
at the Afghan
defence
ministry.