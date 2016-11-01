Boy charged with killing his parents in their home in Maine

WINTHROP, Maine — A 17-year-old Maine boy has been charged with killing his parents in their home.

The boy was identified by his attorney as Andrew Balcer (BAHL'-sur). He's scheduled to appear Tuesday in Augusta District Court on two counts of murder.

Police say a 911 call early Monday led authorities to the bodies of Antonio and Alice Balcer. Autopsies are being performed Tuesday.

The teen is charged as a juvenile, but prosecutors can seek to try him as an adult.

The Kennebec Journal reports the father was a Coast Guard veteran, a member of the Exiles Motorcycle Club and the leader of a Bible study program for bikers.

The mother worked at Winthrop Veterinary Hospital. Police used transport cages to remove several pets from the Winthrop property.