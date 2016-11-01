Colombian president on UK state visit as peace deal teeters
LONDON — Colombian President Juan Manuel Santos is being greeted with lavish ceremony on a state visit to Britain — while at home his government tries to salvage a deal to end decades of violence.
Santos won the Nobel Peace Prize last month for striking a deal with Colombia's main rebel group to end the country's civil war. But the deal was narrowly rejected by voters in a referendum.
Santos will stay at Buckingham Palace as a guest of Queen Elizabeth II on the state visit, the first by a Colombian leader.
Santos and his wife Maria Clemencia Rodriguez de Santos will be welcomed by the queen and her husband Prince Philip Tuesday before
Later Santos is due to address lawmakers at Britain's Parliament.
