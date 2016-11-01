Colombian president on UK state visit as peace deal teeters

LONDON — Colombian President Juan Manuel Santos is being greeted with lavish ceremony on a state visit to Britain — while at home his government tries to salvage a deal to end decades of violence.

Santos won the Nobel Peace Prize last month for striking a deal with Colombia's main rebel group to end the country's civil war. But the deal was narrowly rejected by voters in a referendum.

Santos will stay at Buckingham Palace as a guest of Queen Elizabeth II on the state visit, the first by a Colombian leader.

Santos and his wife Maria Clemencia Rodriguez de Santos will be welcomed by the queen and her husband Prince Philip Tuesday before travelling to the palace in a horse-drawn carriage.