EU delegation urges Sri Lanka to improve human rights

COLOMBO, Sri Lanka — The leader of a delegation from the European Parliament is urging Sri Lanka to improve human rights conditions, including the replacement of its tough anti-terrorism law, if it wants to regain lucrative EU trade concessions which the island nation lost six years ago.

Jean Lambert said Tuesday the success of Sri Lanka's application to get back the trade concessions depends on meeting the human rights requirements set by the EU.

She said Sri Lanka needs to replace its Prevention of Terrorism Act and amend its Code of Criminal Procedure to ensure the rights of detainees.

Lambert is heading a four-member inspection team to evaluate the human rights situation.