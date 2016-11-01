Explosion at Pakistani ship breaking yard kills 7 labourers

KARACHI, Pakistan — Police say an explosion at a ship breaking yard in the country's southwest has killed at least seven labourers and wounded dozens of others.

Police official Mohammad Abdullah says an oil tank exploded on Tuesday while workers were dismantling an old ship, which then caught fire. He says initial reports indicate dozens of labourers remain trapped after the blast in the coastal town of Gadani. He says several workers jumped overboard into the sea as the fire raged.

Abdullah says rescuers are transporting the casualties to a hospital in Karachi, the capital of southern Sindh province.