Explosion at Pakistani ship breaking yard kills 7 labourers
KARACHI, Pakistan — Police say an explosion at a ship breaking yard in the country's southwest has killed at least seven
Police official Mohammad Abdullah says an oil tank exploded on Tuesday while workers were dismantling an old ship, which then caught fire. He says initial reports indicate dozens of
Abdullah says rescuers are transporting the casualties to a hospital in Karachi, the capital of southern Sindh province.
Gadani is one of the world's largest ship breaking yards and was established in the 1970s. Laborers are often injured while breaking ships there, mainly due to poor safety measures.
