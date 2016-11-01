Grotto collapses in Brazil kills worshippers

RIO DE JANEIRO — Local authorities say the partial collapse of a grotto in central Brazil has killed several people during a religious celebration and trapped others.

The Tocantins state fire department says about 50 worshippers were gathered at the grotto at the time of Tuesday's cave roof collapse. The number of victims is not yet clear.

Tocantins state government says in a statement that the injured are being treated and some have been taken to hospitals

Many worshippers visit the Casa da Pedra grotto in the city of Santa Maria to leave candles, pray and celebrate All Saints' Day.