India, Pakistan trade border fire in Kashmir, 6 killed
SRINAGAR, India — Indian officials say six civilians have been killed by Pakistani shelling in Kashmir, as cross-border firing by the two countries' troops escalated in the disputed region.
Police officer Joginder Singh said four people, including two children, were killed Tuesday by Pakistani shelling in Ramgarh sector. Civil administrator Pawan Kotwal said two women also died in Rajouri sector.
Kotwal said at least nine civilians were injured.
Indian and Pakistani troops have exchanged cross-border fire frequently in recent weeks, causing casualties on both sides. Both sides accuse the other of initiating it.
The Indian and Pakistani armies guard the Line of Control that divides the two parts of Kashmir. Each country also has a separate paramilitary border force that guards the frontier separating Indian-controlled Kashmir and the Pakistani province of Punjab.
