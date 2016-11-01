India, Pakistan trade border fire in Kashmir, 6 killed

SRINAGAR, India — Indian officials say six civilians have been killed by Pakistani shelling in Kashmir, as cross-border firing by the two countries' troops escalated in the disputed region.

Police officer Joginder Singh said four people, including two children, were killed Tuesday by Pakistani shelling in Ramgarh sector. Civil administrator Pawan Kotwal said two women also died in Rajouri sector.

Kotwal said at least nine civilians were injured.

Indian and Pakistani troops have exchanged cross-border fire frequently in recent weeks, causing casualties on both sides. Both sides accuse the other of initiating it.