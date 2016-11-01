Iraqi forces begin assault on Mosul district with artillery
BAZWAYA, Iraq — Iraq's special forces have begun an assault on Mosul, part of operations to drive the Islamic State group from the country's second city.
Troops have opened up with artillery, tank and
Brig. Gen. Haider Fadhil of the special forces says the operation began Tuesday morning.
For over two weeks, Iraqi forces and their Kurdish allies, Sunni tribesmen and Shiite militias have been converging on Mosul from all directions to drive IS from the city.
The operation is expected to take weeks, if not months.
