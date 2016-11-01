Judge to hear Mass. ex-speaker's bid for early release

BOSTON — Former Massachusetts House Speaker Salvatore DiMasi's bid to win early release from prison is moving to a federal courtroom.

DiMasi has been battling cancer while serving nearly five years of an eight-year prison sentence for corruption.

The U.S. Bureau of Prisons and federal prosecutors have recommended that he be released early. DiMasi has been treated for cancer twice while in prison.

U.S. District Judge Mark Wolf will hold a hearing on Tuesday.

In a written order, Wolf says several key details are missing from the recommendation, including specifics on DiMasi's current medical condition. Wolf says the request could potentially raise questions of preferential treatment for the 71-year-old Boston Democrat because of his previous political stature.