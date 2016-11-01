Judge to hear Mass. ex-speaker's bid for early release
A
A
|Report an Error
Share via Email
BOSTON — Former Massachusetts House Speaker Salvatore DiMasi's bid to win early release from prison is moving to a federal courtroom.
DiMasi has been battling cancer while serving nearly five years of an eight-year prison sentence for corruption.
The U.S. Bureau of Prisons and federal prosecutors have recommended that he be released early. DiMasi has been treated for cancer twice while in prison.
U.S. District Judge Mark Wolf will hold a hearing on Tuesday.
In a written order, Wolf says several key details are missing from the recommendation, including specifics on DiMasi's current medical condition. Wolf says the request could potentially raise questions of preferential treatment for the 71-year-old Boston Democrat because of his previous political stature.
DiMasi was convicted of steering state contracts to a software firm in exchange for $65,000.
Editors' Picks
Most Popular
-
Halloween map shows Lower Mainland hot spots for trick-or-treating
-
Speeding, reckless turns and hungry wolves: Stop blaming Toronto pedestrians for dangerous drivers
-
My boyfriend doesn't want kids but I do, and I love him. What should I do?
-
Halifax man killed while out hunting deer, shot by another hunter