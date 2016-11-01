Jury begins 1st full day of deliberations in Bridgegate case

NEWARK, N.J. — A jury is deliberating the fate of two former allies New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie charged in the George Washington Bridge lane-closing case.

The federal jury began its first full day of deliberations Tuesday in Newark.

Former Christie staffer Bridget Kelly and former bridge authority appointee Bill Baroni are charged with scheming to punish a Democratic mayor who didn't endorse the Republican governor.

They face counts including conspiracy, wire fraud and misusing the property of the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey, the agency that operates the George Washington Bridge. The most serious charge carries a maximum 20-year prison sentence.

Christie wasn't charged and denied any wrongdoing or knowledge of the plot.