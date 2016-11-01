La Nina weather could build up Oregon snowpack

ASHLAND, Ore. — Forecasters are predicting a cooler, wetter weather pattern for the Pacific Northwest this winter.

The Mail Tribune reports (http://bit.ly/2ewm1Cy ) that the National Weather Service says there is a 70 per cent chance that there'll be winter conditions not seen in the Siskiyou Mountain range for five years. That would be good news for the Mt. Ashland Ski Area.

La Nina weather patterns typically bring a good snowpack to the region, and Mt. Ashland ski area manager Hiram Towle says he hopes that will hold true this year.

The ski area plans to open Dec. 10, but it might open early if conditions allow.

The weather service says the long-range forecast, however, calls for warmer-than-average temperatures for the next three month

