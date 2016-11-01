Malaysia's PM hopes to improve his image with China trip
A
A
Share via Email
BEIJING — Malaysia's prime minister, who is embattled at home because of a financial scandal that prompted a U.S. government investigation, is visiting Beijing this week. Analysts say he hopes to woo new investment and bolster his image back home as he is shunned by Western leaders.
Prime Minister Najib Razak will meet with President Xi Jinping, Premier Li Keqiang and third-ranking official Zhang Dejiang, the head of the legislature, during his trip, which began Monday and ends Sunday.
The Chinese Foreign Ministry says they will exchange views on the China-Malaysia relationship, other issues of common interest and witness the signing of bilateral
Najib has been implicated in a U.S. government investigation into massive fraud in a Malaysian investment fund that he founded.
Editors' Picks
Most Popular
-
Halloween map shows Lower Mainland hot spots for trick-or-treating
-
Speeding, reckless turns and hungry wolves: Stop blaming Toronto pedestrians for dangerous drivers
-
My boyfriend doesn't want kids but I do, and I love him. What should I do?
-
Halifax man killed while out hunting deer, shot by another hunter