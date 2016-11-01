Malaysia's PM hopes to improve his image with China trip

BEIJING — Malaysia's prime minister, who is embattled at home because of a financial scandal that prompted a U.S. government investigation, is visiting Beijing this week. Analysts say he hopes to woo new investment and bolster his image back home as he is shunned by Western leaders.

Prime Minister Najib Razak will meet with President Xi Jinping, Premier Li Keqiang and third-ranking official Zhang Dejiang, the head of the legislature, during his trip, which began Monday and ends Sunday.

The Chinese Foreign Ministry says they will exchange views on the China-Malaysia relationship, other issues of common interest and witness the signing of bilateral co-operation agreements in a "broad range" of areas.