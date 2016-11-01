More migrants from around the world making way to US border
WASHINGTON — An increasing number of people from far-flung corners of the world quietly have tried sneaking into the United States among the hundreds of thousands of mostly Latin American migrants caught at the Mexican border in the last year.
The arrests data from the Homeland Security Department shows more than 8,000 people from India, China, Romania, Bangladesh and Nepal caught between October 2015 and the end of August.
The overseas migrants represent a tiny fraction of the more than 408,000 people caught crossing the Mexican border illegally in the last year. But the arrests suggest a rising trend in the number of migrants opting for a convoluted trek that sometimes wends across the seas to South America, over land to Central America and then through Mexico.