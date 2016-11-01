New MH370 analysis suggests no one at controls during crash
SYDNEY, Australia — A fresh analysis of the final moments of doomed Malaysia Airlines Flight 370 suggests no one was controlling the plane when it plane plunged into the ocean.
The new analysis comes in a technical report released Wednesday by the Australian Transport Safety Bureau. The report seems to support the theory investigators have long
In recent months, critics have increasingly been pushing the alternate theory that someone was still controlling the plane at the end of its flight. If that was the case, the aircraft could have glided much farther.