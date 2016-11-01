Nigerian leader holds inconclusive talks to halt oil attacks

LAGOS, Nigeria — Niger Delta leaders say Nigerian President Muhammadu Buhari has held inconclusive talks aimed at halting attacks that have slashed the country's oil production.

The militants responsible for most attacks, the Niger Delta Avengers, were not represented and dissociated themselves from Niger Delta representatives, including community leaders, they called corrupt. International oil companies and state governors also attended Tuesday's meeting.

Ledum Mitee of the Niger Delta Forum says civil society wanted the government "to commit to some credible process of dialogue."

Instead, he says, Buhari said he would consider what they said, align that with a report expected from security agencies and then make an "appropriate response."