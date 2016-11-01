North Dakota borrowing another $4M for protest costs

BISMARCK, N.D. — North Dakota legislators will review an emergency request to borrow another $4 million to cover policing costs for the protest of the Dakota Access oil pipeline.

The state's Emergency Commission borrowed $6 million from the state-owned Bank of North Dakota in September. But officials say that money has already been spent, as protest encampments have at times attracted thousands of people trying to halt construction of the four-state pipeline.

The commission, headed by the governor, will vote Tuesday on whether to borrow more money.

North Dakota officials have asked federal officials to reimburse the state for the additional law enforcement costs.