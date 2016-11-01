Oklahoma Highway Patrol to release video of deadly shootout
OKLAHOMA CITY — The Oklahoma Highway Patrol is expected to release dashboard-camera video that depicts a car chase and deadly gun battle with a man suspected in a series of violent crimes across the state.
Capt. Paul Timmons says the video will be released Wednesday at a press conference at the Department of Public Safety's headquarters in Oklahoma City.
Troopers shot and killed 38-year-old Michael Vance on Sunday near the western Oklahoma town of Leedey, 130 miles northwest of Oklahoma City.
Vance was suspected in a string of violent crimes across the state, including the killing of two relatives and the shooting of three law enforcement officers.
He was the subject of a weeklong manhunt. Authorities believe Vance had been camping in a remote area near the western Oklahoma town of Hammon.
