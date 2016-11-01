Pakistan's opposition leader calls off 'million men' march

ISLAMABAD — Pakistani opposition leader Imran Khan has called off a mass protest aimed at shutting down the capital and forcing the resignation of the prime minister.

Khan, a former cricketer, announced Tuesday he was calling off his "million men" rally, a day before it was due to take place in Islamabad.

He says his supporters should instead "celebrate victory" on the streets on Wednesday because Pakistani courts are holding Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif to account.