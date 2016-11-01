Poker player cries as he admits massive debt collection scam

NEW YORK — One of the nation's top card players lost his poker face as he pleaded guilty in New York City in a $31 million debt collection scam.

Travell Thomas cried repeatedly as he entered the plea Tuesday in federal court.

The 38-year-old suburban Buffalo resident agreed not to challenge any sentence less than 15 1/2 years in prison.

Thomas is a past winner of World Series of Poker tournaments. He says he knew he was violating the law when he encouraged employees of his Buffalo-based debt collection business to make false threats and representations to force thousands of people nationwide to resolve debts.