Police: 6 dead after buses collide in Baltimore

BALTIMORE — Police say a school bus and a commuter bus crashed in Baltimore, killing six people.

Baltimore Police tweeted that no children were aboard the school bus that crashed early Tuesday morning.

Baltimore public schools spokeswoman Anne Fullerton says no students are among the fatalities.

University of Maryland Medical Center spokeswoman Lisa Clough says the hospital received one patient in critical condition and four others in fair condition.

Video from above the scene while it was still dark shows the crumpled front of a yellow school bus smashed into the side of a Maryland Transit Administration bus. The driver's side of the MTA bus is ripped off with debris spilling onto the road.