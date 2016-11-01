Poll shows Greece's government 24 points behind opposition

ATHENS, Greece — A new poll shows Greece's governing Syriza party trailing the main opposition Conservatives by a massive 24 percentage points.

But Greeks appear deeply disillusioned with both major parties, which have overseen deep income cuts and tax hikes demanded by Greece's bailout creditors in recent years.

The Public Issue poll published Tuesday found 42 per cent would vote for conservative New Democracy, and 18 per cent for Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras' left-wing Syriza. The Socialists and the Nazi-inspired Golden Dawn tied in third place at 8 per cent each.

Some 91 per cent said they were unhappy with the government, and 79 per cent with the opposition.

It is Syriza's worst showing since Tsipras won his second term in 2015.