Pope celebrates Swedish Catholics after Luther commemoration

MALMO, Sweden — Pope Francis is greeting the crowd at a sports stadium where he is celebrating Mass for Sweden's tiny Catholic community.

Parents dangled their snowsuit-clad babies over the edge of the stands of the Malmo stadium as Francis walked by, hoping to get a papal kiss or blessing. Francis obliged, taking his time under the overcast, 8-degree C (48F) skies to also stop and bless wheel-chair bound faithful on the pitch.

The crowd chanted "Papa Francesco" and waved Swedish, Polish, Danish and Vatican flags.