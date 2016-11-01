Pope celebrates Swedish Catholics after Luther commemoration
MALMO, Sweden — Pope Francis is greeting the crowd at a sports stadium where he is celebrating Mass for Sweden's tiny Catholic community.
Parents dangled their snowsuit-clad babies over the edge of the stands of the Malmo stadium as Francis walked by, hoping to get a papal kiss or blessing. Francis obliged, taking his time under the overcast, 8-degree C (48F) skies to also stop and bless wheel-chair bound faithful on the pitch.
The crowd chanted "Papa Francesco" and waved Swedish, Polish, Danish and Vatican flags.
The Mass Tuesday is Francis' final event of his overnight trip to southern Sweden to mark the 500th anniversary of the Protestant Reformation. He originally wasn't going to celebrate Mass because he wanted the trip to be exclusively an ecumenical affair, but relented after Catholic protests.
