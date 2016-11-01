Prosecutors in El Salvador search ex-president's businesses

SAN SALVADOR, El Salvador — Prosecutors' agents have searched businesses linked to former Salvadoran President Tony Saca, looking for evidence in a corruption case involving the alleged embezzlement of about $246 million during his 2004-2009 administration.

The head of the prosecutors' financial investigations office says $116 million in government cash was transferred to accounts held by employees of the president's office and was later channeled to private firms.

Jorge Cortez says some of the money went to Saca's businesses.

Cortez said three firms were searched on Tuesday, and agents found "entire rooms filled with documents" that could be useful as evidence.

Saca was arrested over the weekend and appeared in court Tuesday, but didn't say anything to reporters.