Prosecutors in El Salvador search ex-president's businesses

FILE - In this June 1, 2009, file photo, on his last day as President of El Salvador, Tony Saca and his wife, Ana Ligia de Saca, arrive at the inauguration ceremony of the new president of El Salvador Mauricio Funes in San Salvador. Prosecutors said Saturday, Oct. 29, 2016, that Ex-President Saca has been arrested for alleged illicit enrichment, unlawful association and money laundering. (AP Photo/Dario Lopez-Mills, File)

SAN SALVADOR, El Salvador — Prosecutors' agents have searched businesses linked to former Salvadoran President Tony Saca, looking for evidence in a corruption case involving the alleged embezzlement of about $246 million during his 2004-2009 administration.

The head of the prosecutors' financial investigations office says $116 million in government cash was transferred to accounts held by employees of the president's office and was later channeled to private firms.

Jorge Cortez says some of the money went to Saca's businesses.

Cortez said three firms were searched on Tuesday, and agents found "entire rooms filled with documents" that could be useful as evidence.

Saca was arrested over the weekend and appeared in court Tuesday, but didn't say anything to reporters.

One of his lawyers, Mario Machado, said "he is well."

