South African man goes to prison for Pistorius scam attempt
A
A
Share via Email
JOHANNESBURG — South African police say a man who posed as a prosecution official and targeted Oscar Pistorius in a scam attempt has been sentenced to four years in prison.
Police said Tuesday that 33-year-old Tshifhiwa Radzhadzhi was arrested in March after telling Pistorius that he could quash the former Olympic runner's conviction for murdering girlfriend Reeva Steenkamp in exchange for about $26,000.
Authorities say Radzhadzhi was arrested on March 18 while receiving some of the money from Pistorius in a police sting operation, and was convicted of corruption and impersonating a prosecutor.
Pistorius, who murdered Steenkamp in his home in 2013, was sentenced on July 6 to six years in prison after a long legal saga. South African prosecutors have appealed the sentence, saying it is too lenient.
Editors' Picks
Most Popular
-
Winter to get a slow start in Halifax, white Christmas still uncertain: expert
-
Canadian police forces’ switch to darker cruisers ‘a disturbing trend,’ critics say
-
-
Paul Bernardo’s parole hearing set for next March, and lawyer for victims’ families vows to fight