South African man goes to prison for Pistorius scam attempt

JOHANNESBURG — South African police say a man who posed as a prosecution official and targeted Oscar Pistorius in a scam attempt has been sentenced to four years in prison.

Police said Tuesday that 33-year-old Tshifhiwa Radzhadzhi was arrested in March after telling Pistorius that he could quash the former Olympic runner's conviction for murdering girlfriend Reeva Steenkamp in exchange for about $26,000.

Authorities say Radzhadzhi was arrested on March 18 while receiving some of the money from Pistorius in a police sting operation, and was convicted of corruption and impersonating a prosecutor.